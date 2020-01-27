Nighttime mortar attack on US Embassy in Baghdad injured 1

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Nighttime mortar attack on US Embassy in Baghdad injured 1

By SAMYA KULLAB and QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
 
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — A top U.S. commander said Monday that mortars were used in an attack on the American embassy in Baghdad that injured one person and caused some material damage the previous night, not katyusha rockets as was initially reported by staffers and a statement from the military.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, a top U.S. commander for the Middle East, told reporters traveling with him that the mortar attack started a fire that was put out. He said no U.S. military personnel were injured, but one U.S. national had a minor injury but returned to work.

Two staff members at the embassy, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said initially that rockets slammed into a restaurant inside the American compound late Sunday. A military statement had said five rockets hit inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, where the embassy sits.

In a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed “outrage” and blamed the attack on “Iran’s armed groups,” according to a statement from State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagusand. Pompeo said the attack was an attempt to divert attention from the suppression of anti-government protesters in Iraq, the statement added.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

A statement from Abdul-Mahdi’s office said Pompeo had called the premier and the two discussed measures to strengthen Iraqi forces responsible for protecting diplomatic missions and procedures to prevent similar attack.

Ortagus’ statement said Pompeo reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the Iraqi people and a “willingness to discuss the scope of our forces in Iraq over time,” the statement said.

The attack late Sunday was the third to target the U.S. Embassy this month, and the perpetrators were not immediately known. Attackers used katyusha rockets in the previous strikes and caused no injuries.

There was no claim of responsibility for any of the attacks. But the U.S. has accused Iran-backed militias of targeting U.S. interests by attacking military bases housing Americans and diplomatic missions.

The U.S. Embassy is within the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone and has been a flashpoint amid wider regional tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have played out inside Iraq in recent weeks. Iraqi supporters of an Iran-backed militia stormed the embassy compound Dec. 31, smashing the main door and setting fire to the reception area.

A U.S. drone strike Jan. 3 that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soliemani near Baghdad’s airport prompted Iraqi lawmakers to pass a non-binding resolution calling for U.S. troops to leave Iraq. The subject has monopolized Iraqi politics.

Violence between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters also continued to seethe overnight, with one protester shot dead in a crackdown in the country’s south. Unrest also continued in the capital, with new clashes erupting Monday near the central Khilani and Wathba squares, where security forces fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse crowds.

Embassies for 16 Western countries, including the U.S., issued a joint statement condemning the “excessive and lethal use of force” by Iraqi security forces and armed groups over the past three days against “peaceful protesters, including in Baghdad, Nasiriyah and Basra.”

The statement called on the government to investigate all reported deaths of protesters since Oct. 1, when the unrest began.

At least 22 protesters were wounded in the latest clashes, five due to live fire, security and medical officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Security forces also chased after demonstrators and beat them.

A member of the security forces overpowered a female anti-government protester, dragged her by the hair and pinned her down outside Baghdad’s municipality building. The incident, captured by an Associated Press photographer, was a rare occurrence in the largely male-dominated front lines of the demonstrations.

The security personnel conducted a search of the female protester and tore off a protective face mask she was wearing as a witness threw stones.

Iraq has been roiled by over four months of demonstrations over government corruption, high unemployment and Iranian influence in Iraqi politics. Security forces have killed at least 500 protesters. The country is also facing a political clash over naming the next prime minister, after Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi resigned.

In the south, a protester was killed amid a pre-dawn crackdown by security forces on a protest camp in the city of Nasiriyah, an activist and a medical official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Police fired live rounds to disperse crowds from a central square in Nasiriyah where protesters were staging a sit-in, prompting demonstrators to flee. The encampment site was later burned. It was not immediately clear whether security forces or unknown groups had torched it. The city has been a center of unrest since the protests began.

___

Associated Press writers Abdul-Zahra in Najaf, Iraq, Khalid Mohammad and Murtada Faraj in Baghdad and Lolita Baldor traveling with McKenzie in the Middle East contributed to this report.