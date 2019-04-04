FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Inquiry launched into Omaha school district pension fund

 
Share

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a preliminary inquiry into the Omaha Public Schools pension fund, according to a district memo.

The Omaha School Employees’ Retirement System gave notice of the inquiry to staff in a memorandum last month, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Staff and trustees must maintain all records, emails and texts regarding their role, the memo said.

“We intend to cooperate with the DOJ in this inquiry and don’t believe that it will lead to anything to be concerned about,” wrote Donald Erikson, an Omaha bank executive who is the president of the system’s trustees.

The inquiry comes after the newspaper published an investigation in January that found mismanagement and bad investment decisions at the retirement system caused a more than $770 million budget shortfall. The school district has cut $19 million from its budget this year, and will likely have to make budget cuts annually to compensate for the shortfall.

Other news
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that gives decisions on the prosecution of serious military crimes, including sexual assault, to independent military attorneys, taking that power away from victims' commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Biden orders changes to the military code of justice for sexual assault victims
FILE - Local residents sing a theme song written by protesters "Glory be to thee" at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on Sept. 11, 2019. A Hong Kong court rejected Friday, July 28, 2023, a government-requested ban on broadcasting or distributing the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong," in a landmark decision that rejected a challenge to freedom of expression in the city.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
Hong Kong court rejects government-requested ban on protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines

Cecelia Carter, the director of the retirement system, declined to comment. Monique Farmer, a spokeswoman for the Omaha Public Schools, also declined to comment. Michael Norris, chief of the general crimes unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nebraska, said he couldn’t comment on whether his office has opened an investigation.

The newspaper’s investigation also raised concerns about ties between retirement system leaders and the fund’s main adviser, Connecticut-based Atlantic Asset Management. Atlantic advised the fund, but also sold trustees investments. Half of the pension’s $1.2 billion portfolio was invested in businesses that are connected to Atlantic.

The Justice Department and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has already investigated Atlantic in connection with a fraudulent scheme that resulted in the retirement fund losing $16 million.

It’s unclear if the inquiry is related to the newspaper investigation or the case against Atlantic.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com