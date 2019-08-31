FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

6 teens shot at end of high school football game in Alabama

 
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A 17-year-old student was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that happened at a high school football game in Alabama, leaving at least 10 people injured.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste tells news outlets that six people were directly shot Friday and one person had a seizure shortly after the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, a city-owned venue hosting a game between LeFlore High School and Williamson High School.

In a post on Twitter, police said authorities arrested a male teenager on nine counts of attempted murder. News outlets report the teenager surrendered Saturday morning. It was unknown if the suspect has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Battiste said the shooting stemmed from a fight, and the suspect pulled a gun and started “indiscriminately shooting.”

Other news
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
F1 team Alpine parts ways with team prinicipal Otmar Szafnauer
Qin Haiyang of China competes during the men's 200m breastroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Qin Haiyang and Mollie O’Callaghan complete sweeps at the swimming world championships
China's Wang Shuang, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and Haiti in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
China edges Haiti 1-0 to keep World Cup hopes alive despite going down to 10 players

“This is a cowardly act by an individual who didn’t know how to deal with a situation,” Battiste said.

“It’s not acceptable in our community, we won’t tolerate it,” he said. “We’re going to ask that the community help us by identifying those individuals that they know that bring this type of foolishness out to these type of events.”

Some of the victims have been released from the hospital, but it is not clear how many.

“Our children and their families deserve to enjoy a high school football game or any public event without the thought of gun violence. As a community, we will heal. As a community, we have to get the guns out of the hands of our youth,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement.

Investigators have reviewed surveillance video, which clearly shows the 17-year-old suspect firing the shots, Battiste said.

Police believe the teenager was the only shooter, but the police chief said investigators also believe there are adults who knew something would be happening at the game and urged them to come forward with information.

The shooting remains under investigation.