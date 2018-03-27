FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Second group proposes casino ballot measure in Arkansas

 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A group is trying to put a measure on the Arkansas ballot in November that would legalize casinos in four counties, the second effort to put expanded gambling before voters this year.

Arkansas Wins in 2018 Inc. filed paperwork Tuesday with the Arkansas Ethics Commission to campaign for a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize casinos at specifically designated locations in Benton, Boone, Miller and Pulaski counties. The proposal was filed with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office.

The attorney general must approve the measure’s language before supporters can gather signatures to try and place it on the November ballot.

Another group, Driving Arkansas Forward, is trying to put a separate proposal on the November ballot that would legalize casinos in four counties, including at a horse track and greyhound track.