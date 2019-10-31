UAF seeks to add esports to activities, curriculum

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska Fairbanks plans to incorporate competitive video gaming, known as esports, into student curriculum and activities.

Citing student interest, the school intends to offer a business class next fall related to esports and find a space on campus where students can gather to compete, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported .

A class already offered by the School of Management helped organize the university’s esports and gaming summit this year. It drew about 300 people and featured esports industry professionals.

School of Management Dean Mark Herrmann said it’s looking at sources of funding outside the university for the gaming space currently being considered in Wood Center.

He hopes the space can provide room for esports and for students to engage in other activities such as the game “Dungeons and Dragons.”

Bryan Uher, acting dean of the College of Rural and Community Development, recently obtained a $1 million, five-year grant to develop a “content creation” program intended to provide training in a specific field.

Uher said younger people he has talked to at rural campuses are interested in classes involving content creation such as working on social media platforms.

It’s “a job you can do from your home,” he said, noting that course delivery would allow rural students to stay in their communities while getting the education to build a business.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com