Minnesota DNR to close Mille Lacs walleye fishing on Sept. 6

 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The state is closing walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake effective Friday, Sept. 6, so sport anglers don’t exceed the lake’s safe harvest level.

The Department of Natural Resources cites high angling pressure and catch rates in July and August, when warm water increased hooking mortality and resulted in a larger-than-expected walleye kill.

The DNR this year allowed anglers on the popular lake to keep one walleye through May 31 before it returned to catch-and-release-only walleye fishing. It was the first time since 2015 that Mille Lacs anglers could keep a walleye during the open-water season.

Starting Sept. 6 at 12:01 a.m. anglers can’t legally target walleyes on Mille Lacs, but may fish for other species.

Regulations for the 2019-2020 Mille Lacs ice fishing season will be announced in November.