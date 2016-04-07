Authorities say officers shot probationer during arrest

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — State investigators are looking into a shooting of a man on probation by two Georgia probation officers.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday 23-year-old Jeffery Roy Moffatt was listed in serious condition at a hospital.

The GBI says two officers from the Department of Community Supervision went to a home in Kennesaw, just outside Atlanta, to serve a probation violation arrest warrant on Moffatt.

Moffatt’s parents knew about the warrant and had contacted the department to say he was behaving erratically.

The GBI says preliminary information indicates the officers shot Moffatt multiple times during an altercation Wednesday while they were trying to arrest him. Neither officer was injured.

The GBI will turn its findings over to the Cobb County district attorney.

The races of Moffatt and the officers were not immediately known.