2 shot in Boise, suspect in custody

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot on the Boise Bench and police arrested a suspect.

The Idaho Statesman reports a caller reported hearing seven or eight gunshots just after 4 p.m. Friday.

Police say the victims were taken to a hospital but an update on their conditions wasn’t available.

Boise police said Friday night that after a three-hour police search and standoff the suspect was apprehended without incident.

Police had asked residents on Fry Street to the north of Fairview Avenue to stay inside their homes and for others to avoid the area.

Boise Police Lt. David Hunsaker says the suspect eventually called police dispatch from a house near the shooting and was given instructions on how to surrender peacefully.