Man denies driving drunk in crash that killed wife

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts man drove drunk and crashed his car in Acton, killing his 39-year-old wife.

Thirty-five-year-old Deeiyvid Hoepers of Lowell pleaded not guilty Thursday in Concord District Court to charges including motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of liquor in the crash that killed Shannon Milhomme-Hoepers of Acton.

Authorities say the crash happened early Tuesday morning. The couple was driving down Central Street when the car left the road, hit a wall and telephone pole and crashed into a parked car in the driveway. Hoepers was injured in the crash.

He was ordered to remain under house arrest. His bail was set at $25,000.