Deputy shoots assault suspect in Sonoma County

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a deputy shot a man who is suspected of assaulting peace officers and several people in Bodega Bay.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched Thursday evening to the Bodega Harbor subdivision after receiving multiple reports of a man assaulting people.

It says officers found multiple victims in need of urgent medical attention and witnesses who said the man had stolen a vehicle and left the area.

The office says deputies found the man at a different address and that’s where he allegedly assaulted the peace officers before a deputy shot him.

The suspect and victims were taken to hospitals. Sheriff’s officials did not immediately release their conditions.