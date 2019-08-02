Human remains found near Sunriver identified

SUNRIVER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a partially decomposed body found Sunday west of Sunriver.

Deschutes County sheriff’s Sgt. William Bailey an autopsy confirmed the remains were that of 48-year-old Curtis Fredrick Pagel.

The cause and manner of death is still being determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bailey says Pagel had no known recent address but had lived in Oregon for years.

Someone camping on the Deschutes National Forest southwest of Bend discovered the remains.

Bailey says the investigation is ongoing previously described the death as suspicious. Anyone with information about Pagel is asked to call 541-693-6911.