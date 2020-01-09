Oklahoma agency says 572 will be state’s newest area code

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced Thursday that 572 will be a new area code for 19 central Oklahoma counties in the 405 area, including Oklahoma County and Oklahoma City.

The area code “overlay” is similar to one adopted in 2011 when the 539 code was added in the 918 area code region that includes Tulsa.

Starting in January 2021, callers in the 19 affected counties will have to dial 10 digits that include the area code plus the seven-digit number, but commission spokesman Matt Skinner said existing phone numbers will not be affected or changed.

The commission said the additional area code is needed because the administrator has determined that the 405 area code will run out of available numbers in December 2021.