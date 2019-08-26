Weaver, Fairmont State alum subject of memorial at school

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A Fairmont State University graduate will be remembered at a concert featuring storytellers from the West Virginia Storytelling Guild next week.

The event is in memory of D. Jane Gilchrist, who earned a bachelor’s with an emphasis in folklore and a master’s in education. She worked at the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center at Fairmont State and later for AmeriCorps in Arthurdale and Huntington. She taught weaving and owned a studio. She died March 8.

The memorial is at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Folklife Center.