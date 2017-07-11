Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Angels say they won't trade Shohei Ohtani
Potential indictment looms over Trump
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Russia-Ukraine war

Bakery to close Kentucky facility, lay off 125 workers

 
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A bakery company is shuttering one of its Kentucky facilities, laying off 125 workers.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports Bimbo Bakeries USA will close its Owensboro bakery at the end of September and shift production to other bakeries in Kentucky and Indiana.

Vice President of Region Operations Bob Conners says this change will not affect the availability of products.

A news release announcing the closure says the thrift store on the property will remain open.

The 46,000-square-foot (4274-sq. meter) bakery opened in the 1930s as a Honey Krust bakery. After undergoing two ownership changes, it was bought by Sara Lee Corp. in 2001. Bimbo Bakeries, a Mexican company with bakeries in 22 countries, bought it in 2011.

