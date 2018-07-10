FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hard Rock, Bet365 plan sports betting in New Jersey

By WAYNE PARRY
 
Share

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Hard Rock has signed a deal with a British online gambling company to offer sports betting as soon as the arrangement is approved by New Jersey gambling regulators.

The global hospitality and gambling company owned by Florida’s Seminole Indian tribe has signed a deal with Bet365 to offer sports betting at its new casino on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Neither company has announced the deal, but its existence was revealed in correspondence from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.

According to a June 25 letter from division Director David Rebuck, made public on Monday, Hard Rock and Bet365 signed a deal on June 19 to offer sports betting. Rebuck approved only part of the agreement — a section called Article 3 — and has yet to act on the full request.

Other news
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
Nigeria's Onome Ebi, left, and Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ohale scored once and Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Danger time for co-hosts as Australia faces a must-win match against Canada at the Women’s World Cup
FILE - Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney on Jan. 31, 2023. The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Eddie Jones turns to mind games as winless Wallabies face unbeaten All Blacks in Bledisloe Cup

The division has not yet responded to a request made Monday by The Associated Press to make the document public; it typically gives companies 24 hours to ask that portions of their filings be blacked out before being released. The agency then assesses those requests and releases what it determines can be made public under state law.

Hard Rock and Bet365 did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Currently, only three New Jersey entities offer sports betting: The Borgata and Ocean Resort casinos in Atlantic City, and Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport, near the Jersey shore.

But that club is about to expand. On Saturday, the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford will bring sports betting practically to the doorstep of New York City; the track is about 6 miles from Manhattan. And Hard Rock would be the fifth to offer it, if its request is approved soon.

At the June 28 opening of its Atlantic City casino, Hard Rock CEO Jim Allen said the company is pursuing sports betting, but had no announcement to make at the time. The deal with Bet365 had already been signed nine days earlier, although it had yet to be approved by state regulators.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case on May 14 clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting if they choose.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC