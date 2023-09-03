AP Top News at 12:55 a.m. EDT

Biden tells Idalia’s Florida victims ‘your nation has your back.’ DeSantis rejects meeting with him

LIVE OAK, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday saw from the sky Hurricane Idalia’s impact across a swath of Florida before he set out on a walking tour of a city recovering from the storm. Notably absent was Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate who declined to join Biden after he suggested that the Democrat’s presence could hinder disaster response efforts. Biden, when asked about his rival’s absence, said he was not disappointed by the turn of events, but welcomed the presence of Rick Scott, one of the state’s two Republican U.S. senators. He pledged the federal government’s total support for Floridians.