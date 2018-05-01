FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Kidnapping suspect says victims sent him nude photos of wife

 
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of kidnapping three co-workers and shooting one of them says he did it because they sent him inappropriate photos of his wife.

Multiple news sources cite authorities who say 25-year-old Brendan Marshall Withers was arrested Saturday after the incident occurred the previous day.

Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting Friday night. It was determined that three people, including the person injured, had been kidnapped from a business in Hickory where all four worked and taken to Caldwell County, where the shooting occurred.

Withers told WSOC in Charlotte that the three victims sent him nude photos of his wife.

Withers, who was in court Monday, is charged with attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping. It couldn’t be determined if he has an attorney.

___

Information from: WSOC-TV, http://www.wsoctv.com