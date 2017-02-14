Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Family of woman in New Mexico police shooting settles suit

 
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The family of a woman fatally shot by a Texas police officer during a high-speed chase into New Mexico has settled a federal lawsuit.

Attorney Joseph Zebas told the Hobbs News-Sun (https://goo.gl/vvUZE3) that the family of Amy Reyna settled the case for an amount sealed by court order.

Authorities say the 35-year-old Reyna was shot near Hobbs in 2013 after a chase that began in Denver City, Texas. Police say she was wanted on several felony warrants out of Texas and New Mexico.

Authorities say Reyna drove into a southeastern New Mexico pasture and stopped before Denver City officer Ryan Taylor fired seven shots at her car.

Denver City attorney Warren New confirms the case was settled and that Taylor is still employed with the police department.

