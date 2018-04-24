Ecolab sues former employee over non-compete agreement

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota company that provides commercial hygiene services is suing a South Dakota man it accuses of violating a non-compete agreement.

Ecolab Inc. says its former employee, Alejandro Moreno, started a competing business while he was still working for the St. Paul company. Ecolab says Moreno worked as a route sales manager and signed an agreement in 2010 that barred him from competing with the company for a year following his departure. The lawsuit says the Summerset man started a competing company known as Greenapsis.

The Argus Leader says Ecolab’s business includes sales of cleaning supplies and equipment to restaurants, hotels, schools and other businesses.

The lawsuit says Moreno is costing Ecolab $100,000 a year in lost revenue. No phone listing for Moreno or Greenapsis could be found.

