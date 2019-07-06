Prosecutor won’t seek death penalty in death of grandmother

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Pinal County prosecutors won’t seek a death sentence for a Maricopa man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother.

County Attorney Kent Volkmer said Wednesday his office reviewed 23-year-old Marcos Martinez’s mental health history and other information before concluding a death sentence “was not in the interest of justice.”

Martinez awaits trial in the June 2018 killing of Vicky Ten Hoven, 62, whose body was found in a pool of blood in her kitchen.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports said Volkmer’s office considered the death penalty issue for several months and that Volkmer in June said the process included listening to his deputy attorneys and law enforcement officials and giving considerable weight to the wishes of the victim’s family.

The victim had told a hospital employee that she was afraid of Martinez.