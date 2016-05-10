Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Utah’s first-in-nation fetal pain law perplexes doctors

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and HALLIE GOLDEN
 
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s first-in-the-nation requirement that fetuses receive anesthesia or painkillers before some abortions takes effect Tuesday, but doctors say it’s unnecessary and impossible to comply with.

The law requires pain relief for a fetus before any abortion at 20 weeks of gestation or later, based on the disputed premise that a fetus can feel pain at that stage.

Doctors say such pain relief is futile, and there is no science or medicine laying out how they’re supposed to administer it.

“The pain doesn’t exist, so I can’t make it go away,” said David Turok of the University of Utah’s obstetrics and gynecology department.

Other news
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, center right, greets fans after an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Fans return to Washington Commanders camp to celebrate the team’s ownership change
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
Old-school Dabo Swinney keeps Clemson on top in ACC
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Teammates say Panthers No. 1 pick Bryce Young’ ‘brought the house down’ at rookie talent show

They hope the steps they already take to alleviate a woman’s pain during an abortion will be enough to satisfy the law.

The governor signed the measure this year after lawmakers argued the possibility of a fetus in distress made it important to act.

“If a child can experience pain, we have an obligation to protect that child,” said Republican state Sen. Curt Bramble, who sponsored the law.

No legal challenge has been filed over the law, but abortion providers and abortion-rights activists say that might be because no patient attempting to have an abortion has been forced to undergo any new kind of anesthesia or painkilling treatment.

Women undergoing an abortion after 20 weeks usually have at least moderate sedation, but there’s no science or medical standard for eliminating pain felt by a fetus, said Leah Torres, a Salt Lake City obstetrician-gynecologist.

Torres went to legislators, the governor’s office and the attorney general’s office seeking an explanation on what treatment she’s supposed to give under the new law. She said they recommended she consult an attorney.

“I have no choice but to cross my fingers and hope that what I’m doing already is in compliance, because I don’t know what they’re talking about,” she said.

Bramble said it’s not the Legislature’s job to tell a doctor how to comply with the law, which would apply to less than 1 percent of all abortions performed in the state.

“We don’t tell a general contractor how to build a house, but we tell them what the standards are if they’re going to build a house,” he said.

Bramble originally sought to ban all abortions after 20 weeks but abandoned the idea after legislative attorneys warned him it would likely be unconstitutional. Courts across the U.S. have ruled that under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, women have a constitutionally protected right to terminate a pregnancy before a fetus is able to survive outside the womb, generally around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Doctors with the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah think they can safely offer women pain relief without risking their health or curtailing their ability to have an abortion, so it wasn’t worth the time, money and effort to challenge the law in court, said organization CEO Karrie Galloway.

“It’s a bogus law,” Galloway said. “I’m sorry about it, but I can’t take on every silly thing that people do.”

The law does not apply to abortions performed to save the mother’s life; abortions where the fetus has a defect that two doctors agree is lethal; or abortions where two doctors agree that giving a woman anesthesia or painkillers would risk her life or cause critical health problems.

No other U.S. state has such as law, according to the nonprofit abortion-rights group Guttmacher Institute. Montana lawmakers passed a similar measure in 2015, but the state’s Democratic governor vetoed it.

Utah already had a law on the books giving women the option of anesthesia or painkillers for a fetus before any abortion after 20 weeks. There’s no data on how many women opted for it or how it was administered.

President of Pro-Life Utah Mary Taylor supports the law but said she would have preferred it banned abortions beginning at the point when a fetus feels pain, which she thinks is earlier than 20 weeks.

“We do believe it has opened up a discussion and maybe promoted some awareness into the subject of fetal pain,” Taylor said. “That would be the biggest benefit.”

MICHELLE L. PRICE
Price is a New York-based national political reporter