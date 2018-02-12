FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Anchorage police make 2 arrests in party bus fatal shooting

 
Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 19-year-old Anchorage man has been charged with second-degree murder and weapons misconduct in the death of an Anchorage woman.

Anchorage police say Christopher Espiritu-Simpson is charged in the death of 19-year-old Juanita Lolesio, a passenger on a rented party bus.

Charges are pending against a juvenile.

Detectives served a search warrant Saturday on a home on East 20th Avenue and took Espiritu-Simpson and the juvenile in for questioning.

Police say the two fired shots early Dec. 17 at a home, and a little more than an hour later, fired shots at the bus as it dropped people off at an east Anchorage apartment complex.

Lolesio was mortally wounded and taken off life support in January.

Espiritu-Simpson is jailed in Anchorage. Online court documents do not list his attorney.