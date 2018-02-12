Anchorage police make 2 arrests in party bus fatal shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 19-year-old Anchorage man has been charged with second-degree murder and weapons misconduct in the death of an Anchorage woman.

Anchorage police say Christopher Espiritu-Simpson is charged in the death of 19-year-old Juanita Lolesio, a passenger on a rented party bus.

Charges are pending against a juvenile.

Detectives served a search warrant Saturday on a home on East 20th Avenue and took Espiritu-Simpson and the juvenile in for questioning.

Police say the two fired shots early Dec. 17 at a home, and a little more than an hour later, fired shots at the bus as it dropped people off at an east Anchorage apartment complex.

Lolesio was mortally wounded and taken off life support in January.

Espiritu-Simpson is jailed in Anchorage. Online court documents do not list his attorney.