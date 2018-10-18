Prosecutor: Man who raped Kansas deputy had attacked others

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors are calling for a man who kidnapped and raped a suburban Kansas City sheriff’s deputy to serve more time in prison than what’s called for in Kansas sentencing guidelines, saying he also raped another woman while her toddler was present.

Johnson County prosecutors made their case Wednesday, alleging Brady Newman-Caddell, 23, is a dangerous sexual predator who poses a risk of committing future crimes, the Kansas City Star reported. Newman-Caddell pleaded guilty in May to charges of rape, aggravated sodomy and aggravated kidnapping.

He and another man, William Luth, were convicted for ambushing and abducting the deputy in 2016 from outside the Johnson County Detention Center in Olathe, Kansas.

The deputy testified Wednesday that she was heading to work when Luth confronted her, punched her multiple times and abducted her in the car that Newman-Caddell was driving. The deputy said that both men raped her, eventually letting her out of the vehicle about 30 miles away in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The men were arrested days later.

Newman-Caddell’s DNA samples from the deputy’s case were a match with another rape months prior that occurred in Independence, Missouri.

The woman also testified Wednesday, saying she was asleep in bed with her 2-year-old daughter when she awoke to two men inside her bedroom. The woman said she was punched and sexually assaulted by the men in front of her child. The men eventually stopped and left the apartment.

The woman said she later learned that Newman-Caddell lived in the same apartment building at the time that she was attacked.

Newman-Caddell will be sentenced Jan. 23. Luth was sentenced earlier this year to 41 years in prison after pleading guilty to the same charges.

