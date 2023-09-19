AP Top News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it probes possible link to Sikh’s slaying. India denies allegation

NEW DELHI (AP) — Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations its government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Sikh activist, an accusation that India rejected as “absurd” on Tuesday. Trudeau said in Parliament on Monday that Canadian intelligence agencies have been looking into the allegations after Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a strong supporter of an independent Sikh homeland, was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia. Nijjar was organizing an unofficial referendum in India for an independent Sikh state at the time of this death.