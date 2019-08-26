Off-duty San Francisco officer shoots man in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty San Francisco police officer shot and wounded a man in a residential area of El Cerrito, about 15 miles northeast of San Francisco, Sunday night.

El Cerrito Police Capt. Robert De La Campa tells KGO-TV the man in his 40s was struck at least once and was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

De La Campa said the man who was shot was armed but not with a gun. He did not specify what type of weapon the man had.

The police spokesman wouldn’t say if the officer lives in the area or give any other details because of the ongoing investigation.

San Francisco police said Monday that the officer was placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Information from: KGO-TV.