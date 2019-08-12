South Carolina man held in transgender woman’s killing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say a man has turned himself in to face a murder charge for the killing of a transgender woman.

The Post and Courier of Charleston is reporting that 34-year-old Dominick Archield is being held in the Charleston County jail.

North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard says Archield is accused of shooting to death Denali Berries Stuckey. The 29-year-old transgender North Charleston woman was found on a roadside on July 20.

Deckard told the newspaper that Stuckey’s killing has not been classified as a hate crime, but remains under investigation.

Chase Glenn, the executive director of the Alliance For Full Acceptance in North Charleston, said violence against black transgender women is becoming a crisis.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com