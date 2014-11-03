Redskins: 1 player injured bus accident

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Redskins: 1 player injured bus accident

By DAVE CAMPBELL
 
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rough start to the day for the Washington Redskins: The two buses transporting players, coaches and team personnel to the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday collided on an interstate exit ramp on their way to TCF Bank Stadium.

The Redskins arrived relatively safely, but not wholly unscathed. Bumped knees and whiplash were common complaints. Team spokesman Tony Wyllie said before the game no one was injured, but coach Jay Gruden confirmed afterward that rookie running back Silas Redd Jr. was held out of the game because of back spasms.

The game began as scheduled, and the Redskins seized an early 10-0 lead before faltering late and falling to the Vikings 29-26.

“A little unique way to start the day, when you’re getting ready for a football game and you’re five feet from driving off a cliff onto the highway,” said Gruden, who reported a stiff neck.

Other news
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account
Fans cheer before a Champions Cup soccer match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened

Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Eric Roeske said one of the Minneapolis police squads escorting two buses crashed into a guard rail and ended up in front of the buses. He said the first bus braked, but the second bus rear-ended the first bus on the ramp. He said the accident call came in around 8:15 a.m., a little less than four hours before kickoff.

Roeske said the officer in the squad car was taken to a hospital. He added there were minor injuries such as scrapes and bruises on at least one bus passenger but said he didn’t know how many sustained injuries.

Wide receiver Pierre Garcon tweeted a photo from inside one of the buses showing a badly shattered windshield. He said in his message on Twitter: “So this just happened. But we are ok.”

The photo showed a police car parked in front of the bus and emergency workers, one pushing a stretcher on wheels, standing in the road.

“I was just listening to my headphones, seeing that we were coming close to the other bus,” linebacker Trent Murphy said. “You knew you were going to have impact, and honestly I was just really worried about the bus driver. The window shattered. Thank God he had on his seat belt. I ended up in the middle of the aisle in between the seats, but all of us were good. That didn’t affect the game. We’re going to have some bruises and some scrapes, but we were able to play.”

Quarterback Robert Griffin III was on the second bus. The driver of the first bus was credited for his quick reaction.

“He rolled back over the guard rail from the grass back onto the highway to save them. Real grateful for that,” Griffin said, adding: “We’re grateful to be able to come out here and be able to play a game. A lot of guys had their lives flash before their eyes. Not a good moment.”

___

AP Sports Writer Jon Krawczynski and Associated Press Writer Carrie Antlfinger contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL websites: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL