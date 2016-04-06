German authorities arrest Syrian man suspected of war crimes

BERLIN (AP) — Federal German prosecutors say they’ve arrested a 41-year-old Syrian man on war crimes charges.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Ibrahim Al F., whose last name wasn’t given in accordance with privacy laws, was arrested Wednesday in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

He’s accused of leading a militia in 2012 made up of 150 members of the Ghurabaa al-Sham group, which fought against President Bashar Assad’s government.

Prosecutors say the group led by the suspect primarily pursued its own interests, plundering areas of Aleppo and seizing and torturing people until it received ransoms to free them.

Prosecutors declined to say when the subject came to Germany or what prompted authorities to open their investigation.