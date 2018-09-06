North Carolina sportscaster Mike Hogewood dies at 63

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mike Hogewood, a North Carolina sportscaster who also worked as a sideline reporter and play-by-play announcer, has died. He was 63.

Nancy Hogewood said her husband was at home Wednesday when he died of a heart attack in his sleep.

Mike Hogewood was a Greensboro native who worked at WGHP and WFMY, two television stations in the Piedmont Triad market. He was also a sideline reporter for Atlantic Coast Conference football and basketball telecasts.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford called Hogewood a “pillar of the Greensboro sports community.”

Hogewood most recently was an instructor at Pfeiffer College, where his son, Robert, said he was mentoring young people looking to get into broadcasting.

A funeral is scheduled for Monday in Greensboro.