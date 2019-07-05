Flames from fireworks in trash container damages building

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Authorities in a Salt Lake City suburb say a fire sparked by fireworks improperly disposed of in a trash container set a nearby building on fire.

West Jordan Fire officials told KUTV-TV that the building owner used fire extinguishers and a garden hose to stop the fire from spreading early Friday morning until firefighters arrived to help put it out.

The fire badly burned the building’s stucco and roof, with damages estimated at $10,000.

Also early Friday morning, flames from a fire in a trash container spread to the garage of a home elsewhere in Utah.

KUTV reports that Ogden firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading from the garage of the rest of residence.

Ogden Fire estimates damages at $20,000.

The cause of that is unknown.