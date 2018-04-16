FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
DA: No charges against Regents member in domestic situation

 
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office says it will not file charges against a member of the Kansas Board of Regents who was arrested in a domestic battery case.

A spokesman for District Attorney Mark Dupree says an investigation into allegations against Ann Brandau-Murguia resulted in the decision not to charge her. Brandau-Murguia is also a member of the Unified Government in Wyandotte County and the University of Missouri-Kansas City Board of Trustees.

The Kansas City Star reports she was arrested Feb. 16 on suspicion of domestic battery. She said at the time that the dispute happened after a confrontation between her and a long-time friend resulted in an argument and physical contact.

Her attorneys, Robin Fowler and Tricia Bath, said Monday Brandau-Murguia would not comment further on the issue.

