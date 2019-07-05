1 dead after crash on closed portion of Boston roadway

BOSTON (AP) — State police say one person died and two others were injured when a car rolled over on a portion of Boston roadway that remained closed after the city’s July Fourth celebrations.

Spokesman David Procopio said in an email that the car crashed on Storrow Drive at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, apparently after driving around barriers put up for holiday festivities on the Esplanade. The vehicle hit a building and came to rest on Back Street, parallel to Storrow Drive.

A Boston Pops concert and fireworks display had ended about 2 ½ hours before the crash.

The driver, 27-year-old Alexander Galanis, of Stoughton, died at the hospital.

A 38-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 32-year-old man from Fall River was hospitalized with minor injuries.

This story has been corrected to show there were two other people injured, not three, per new information from police.