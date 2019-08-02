Montana fire response video to become educational tool

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The National Park Service has released an emergency response video documenting the first moments of a Montana fire.

The Flathead Beacon reports that the video released Thursday revealed the first 36 hours of a fire that destroyed homes and historic structures in Glacier National Park last August.

Officials say they hope the video is used as an educational tool because it could assist with future fire-fighting efforts and inform people who live and visit fire prone areas.

Firefighters say they were caught by surprise at how unpredictable and fast the fire grew burning more than 2 square miles (5 square kilometers) in a couple of hours.

Wildlife officials say firefighters evacuated 87 campsites and 82 rooms at a nearby lodge about 144 miles (232 kilometers) north of Missoula.

