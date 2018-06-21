FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Woman’s body found in creek after major Pennsylvania floods

 
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (AP) — Residents and business owners began cleaning up Thursday in the wake of a storm that dumped nearly four inches of rain on parts of western Pennsylvania, killing at least one and prompting scores of evacuations as powerful floodwaters carried off cars and damaged buildings.

A woman was swept away by the floodwaters Wednesday, and police said her body was found in McLaughlin Run near the Bridgeville Fire Department, about 13 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, according to the Observer-Reporter. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Video posted on social media showed cars floating down flooded streets , while swift-water rescue teams in Allegheny County took part in at least 66 rescues. Emergency crews in Westmoreland County rescued residents from about 30 houses, including a couple from their roof.

Diners at the Trolley Stop Inn in hard-hit Bethel Park, about 10 miles south of Pittsburgh, stood on tables as they awaited rescue.

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, on July 18, 2023. Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss developing the Pacific Island nation’s military strength and deepening security ties, as the United States competes with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Australian prime minister is confident the US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper

“All of a sudden, water started coming in the one door and they tried to squeegee it,” patron Shirley Maurin told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “And then it just rushed in.”

She said the water rose quickly, forcing diners on top of tables “until they were able to come in and take us out one by one in the water with the life jackets.”

A day later, volunteers helped clear debris from the Trolley Stop, whose owner said he didn’t have flood insurance. Outside the building, a car’s back end balanced precariously atop a chair.

Officials in Bethel Park and neighboring Upper St. Clair declared states of emergency.

The floodwaters damaged an unknown number of homes and businesses, smashing windows and leaving a muddy mess. The flooding also disrupted rail service in the region and forced the cancellation of the Pittsburgh Pirates game amid flooding in portions of PNC Park.