FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

State: $35M paid to 35K-plus workers stiffed on pay in 2018

 
Share

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials say they were able to return more than $35 million to thousands of workers who weren’t paid what they were owed in 2018.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says nearly 36,000 people were victims of wage theft last year. The Democrat says the state Department of Labor was able to recover $35.3 million and distribute it to employees who weren’t paid their full wages.

Officials say the common methods of wage theft range from paying workers tips only to withholding final paychecks.

Most of the wage thefts occurred in New York City, where Labor Department officials say more than $17 million was distributed to nearly 15,000 workers.

Cuomo says more than $285 million in unpaid wages have been returned about 250,000 workers since he became governor in 2011.