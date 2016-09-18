Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man who built Nebraska trucking firm, backed GOP has died

 
Share

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A prominent Nebraska businessman who built Crete Carrier into one of the nation’s largest privately owned trucking companies and played a significant role in the state’s Republican party has died.

Duane Acklie was 84 when he died Saturday. His son-in-law, Tonn Ostergard, who is Crete Carrier’s CEO, said Acklie’s funeral will be held Thursday at First Plymouth Church in Lincoln.

Acklie was a key fundraiser for GOP candidates and served in behind-the-scenes roles in the party. He also led the Lincoln and Nebraska Chambers of Commerce and the American Trucking Association.

“He was a tireless worker for Republican politics on the local, state and national level,” Ostergard said. “To him, every candidate was important.”

Other news
FILE - Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, hold photos of those who died in a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center, behind, during a prayer vigil outside the center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April, 27, 2023. Four months after a fire in a Mexican immigration detention center at the border killed 40 migrants, some survivors are living in limbo at a Mexico City hotel, recovering from their injuries and awaiting the prosecution of their captors. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
Survivors of Mexico’s worst migrant detention center fire stuck in limbo, unable to support families
Frances Tiafoe of the US plays a return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up
FILE - The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. This year's projected government budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion, due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues organized by federal regulators, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Congress didn’t pass law allowing consumers to erase negative credit information after two years

Acklie served as an adviser to both Bush presidents and raised money for their campaigns, but he also worked to elect local candidates and was a longtime national committeeman representing Nebraska.

Nebraska Republicans praised Acklie after his death was reported. Republican U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer said Acklie was a longtime friend.

“Duane Acklie was a loving husband, a caring father, and a successful businessman who built a business from the ground up,” Fischer said. “He loved his state, and he was an active member of his community.”

Crete Carrier began in 1966 with six leased trucks hauling dog food from a plant in Crete, Nebraska. Initially, Acklie was a lawyer advising the company’s founder, but he later bought the trucking firm in 1973.

Crete Carrier generated just over $1 billion revenue last year, up from $6 million when the Acklies took over the company. Today, Crete has more than 5,000 drivers and tractors and nearly 13,000 trailers in its fleet nationwide. Acklie stepped down as CEO in 1991 but continued to serve as board chairman until his death.

Acklie served in the U.S. Army in Germany for nearly two years after graduating from law school in 1955, and served seven years in the Army Reserve. That experience prompted him to work to hire veterans and help them adjust to civilian life as Crete Carrier grew.

“We want to do everything we can to help that service person coming back, to make sure that they have an adequate job available to them,” Acklie told the Omaha World-Herald in 2012.