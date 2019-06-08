FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

New SC law bans lab grown protein from advertising as meat

 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has passed a new law that keeps protein grown in a laboratory from stem cells as advertising as “meat.”

Primary sponsor Republican Rep. Randy Ligon of Chester says he didn’t want people to confuse lab-grown protein with the real thing.

The lawmaker and member of the South Carolina Cattlemen’s Association told The Post and Courier of Charleston he doesn’t want to stop research into the alternative food, but he does want to make sure consumers understand what they are getting.

The bill passed both the House and Senate unanimously and Gov. Henry McMaster signed it into law last month.

Lab-grown meat hasn’t made it into stores yet, but federal agencies have announced how they will regulate the industry.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com