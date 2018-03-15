22-year-old rapper killed on his Delaware doorstep

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 22-year-old rapper from Delaware has been shot to death on his own doorstep. William Teasley III, known on stage as Sam Vito, was found dead Wednesday by his younger sister.

Tatiana Teasley tells The News Journal of Wilmington the sound of nearby gunfire woke up her up at about 2 a.m. Wednesday and she ran outside to find her brother bleeding. A city police release says officers arrived to find Teasley shot several times in his torso. Teasley later died at a hospital.

Teasley’s mother Natcha Ricks says Wilmington can chew up people her son’s age, but she doesn’t know why he was shot.

The Journal says Teasley’s death is the fifth gun-related slaying in Wilmington this year.

The police release says the investigation is ongoing.

