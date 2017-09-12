FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Greece: Crews cleaning up pollution from sunken tanker ship

 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s merchant marine minister says clean-up crews are working to contain pollution caused by a small tanker that sank over the weekend off a Greek island.

The Agia Zoni II sank Sunday while anchored off the coast of Salamina, near Greece’s main port of Piraeus, with a cargo of 2,200 tons of fuel oil and 370 tons of marine gas oil. Two crew members were rescued. The cause of the sinking is not known.

Panagiotis Kouroumplis said Tuesday that crews had managed to seal the ship’s cargo hold by 95 percent to stop the leaking of oil. A pumping operation to remove the cargo was expected to begin later in the day.