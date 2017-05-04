Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
California lawmakers vote to eliminate high school exit exam

 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lawmakers in the California Assembly have voted to permanently eliminate the state’s high school exit exam, which has been suspended since 2015.

Democratic Assemblyman Ash Kalra of San Jose said Thursday the exam known as CAHSEE (KA'-see) is outdated. It was aligned with the curriculum standards in place when the test was started in 2000. California has since adopted new Common Core education standards.

Kalra says his bill would still allow students who failed to receive a high school diploma if they finished twelfth grade in 2004 or later and otherwise completed their graduation requirements. That provision was part of the 2015 bill that initially suspended the exam.

The Assembly’s 56-17 vote sends AB830 to the Senate.