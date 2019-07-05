FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mob boss John Gotti’s brother seeks early prison release

By TOM HAYS
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — An aging imprisoned mobster wants to avoid dying in prison like his notorious younger brother, the late Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, according to court papers seeking an early release.

Peter Gotti’s poor health and his rejection of the gangster life make him a worthy candidate of a so-called compassionate release after serving 17 years behind bars at a North Carolina facility that also houses Ponzi scheme fraudster Bernard Madoff, the papers say.

The 79-year-old Gotti was sentenced to a 25-year term for his conviction in 2003 on racketeering and other charges alleging he took charge of the Gambinos after his brother was locked up.

The papers were filed last week in federal court in New York City. Federal prosecutors declined comment Friday.

Other news
FILE - Poland's lawmakers vote in parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 26, 2023. Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday, July 28, 2023 to reject the Senate's veto to the draft law, meaning it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence
The dome is seen from the entrance to the campus of the University of Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run online publication over coverage of her abortion rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic institutions of higher education. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work
FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is pictured on March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is spending more than $7 billion to buy Reata Pharmaceuticals and bolster its rare disease treatments. The Alzheimer’s treatment developer said Friday, July 28, 2023, it will pay $172.50 in cash for each share of Reata in a deal it expects to close by the end of this year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Biogen to bulk up rare disease treatments with $7 billion Reata acquisition

Peter Gotti is the brother of John Gotti, who was known as both the “Dapper Don” because of his expensive suits and silvery swept-back, and the “Teflon Don” after a series of acquittals on murder charges. He was serving a life term for racketeering and murder when he died of cancer in 2002.

At a 2003 trial, his under-the-radar older brother was accused of overseeing a violent Gambino crew that used threats to assume control of local chapters of the International Longshoremen’s Association. Prosecutors presented a series of surveillance photos and tapes of known gangsters paying homage and cash to John Gotti, a former sanitation worker who the saidy became acting boss of the Gambinos in the late 1990s.

The trial featured testimony from action-film star Steven Seagal, who testified that the mobsters demanded payoffs during a meeting at a Manhattan steakhouse. Afterward, the partner told him, “If you would have said the wrong thing, they would have killed you,” Seagal said.

The papers seeking early release for Peter Gotti cited a long list of ailments including heart disease, blindness in one eye and early onset dementia. He’s seeking to live out his remaining days at his daughter’s home in New York City.

Contrary to the mob ethos of staying true to his underworld origins, time behind bars has caused Peter Gotti “to reevaluate his thinking and reconsider his moral values. No longer does he try to justify his actions or defend the choices he made that brought him to prison,” the papers say. “He wants now to tell anyone who will listen that there is truly zero benefit to unlawful activity.”