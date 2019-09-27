Louisiana police urge public to look out for fake cash

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police department is asking the public to pay attention to what they’re putting in their wallets.

The DeRidder Police Department told news outlets that they’ve seen an increase in counterfeit bills since March, particularly with hundred dollar bills.

Chief of Detectives James Halbert says the telltale signs of the counterfeit bills are poor paper quality and foreign stamps on the front or back of the bills. He says the money can be purchased online and is referred to as “movie money.”

Chief Christopher Rudy says the bills could be difficult to spot if someone is in a rush. He cautions the public to take their time and inspect the bills carefully.

Halbert says possessing the “movie money” isn’t illegal but intentionally using it as currency is a misdemeanor.