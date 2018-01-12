FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Official: Woman dead in fire at Virginia mayor’s house

 
Share

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials say the wife of a Virginia town’s mayor has died in a fire at their home.

Pittsylvania County Public Safety Coordinator Chris Slemp tells the Danville Register & Bee that Chatham Mayor Roy Byrd Jr. was at a hospital being treated for smoke inhalation Thursday. Slemp says firefighters found a woman dead in the basement after responding to a 911 call from a male at the house at 2:07 p.m.

City Council member C.B. Cundiff identified the dead woman as the mayor’s wife, Lois Byrd. Family members declined to talk to reporters.

Slemp said the fire is believed to have started in the basement.

Pittsylvania County Fire Marshall Steve Bowman and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

___

Information from: Danville Register & Bee, http://www.registerbee.com