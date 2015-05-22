FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Man charged after pushing past Los Angeles airport security

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man who refused to cooperate with security officers at Los Angeles International Airport and was subdued with a stun gun.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says 22-year-old Christian James Heinz will be arraigned Friday on one felony count of resisting arrest and one misdemeanor count of avoiding screening.

Travelers recorded photos and video of the Wednesday incident on their cellphones and quickly began posting them to Twitter.

Officials say Heinz refused to cooperate with Transportation Security Administration officers and pushed past an airport police officer. The officer followed Heinz and used a Taser during the arrest.

Prosecutors will ask that bail be set at $25,000.

If convicted, the Danville resident faces up to 3 ½ years in county jail.