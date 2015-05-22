Man charged after pushing past Los Angeles airport security

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man who refused to cooperate with security officers at Los Angeles International Airport and was subdued with a stun gun.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says 22-year-old Christian James Heinz will be arraigned Friday on one felony count of resisting arrest and one misdemeanor count of avoiding screening.

Travelers recorded photos and video of the Wednesday incident on their cellphones and quickly began posting them to Twitter.

Officials say Heinz refused to cooperate with Transportation Security Administration officers and pushed past an airport police officer. The officer followed Heinz and used a Taser during the arrest.

Prosecutors will ask that bail be set at $25,000.

If convicted, the Danville resident faces up to 3 ½ years in county jail.