FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Russia promises to investigate prison beating seen on video

By TANYA TITOVA
 
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — The 2017 beating of a Russian prisoner, seen in a shocking video released last week, is being investigated in detail, the head of Russia’s delegation told the U.N. Committee Against Torture on Thursday.

Mikhail Galperin told a committee session in Geneva that Russia’s firm response to the incident, which has sparked wide public concern, could discourage future abuses.

A video released last week by the Novaya Gazeta newspaper shows Evgeny Markov, an inmate at a prison in the Yaroslavl region, being beaten by men in guards’ uniforms while lying handcuffed on a table. The shaky video is believed to have been taken by a guard’s body camera.

Six guards have been ordered held in detention for two months while the 2017 beating is investigated and the prison’s deputy chief is also being held.

Other news
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
Nigeria's Onome Ebi, left, and Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ohale scored once and Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Danger time for co-hosts as Australia faces a must-win match against Canada at the Women’s World Cup
FILE - Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney on Jan. 31, 2023. The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Eddie Jones turns to mind games as winless Wallabies face unbeaten All Blacks in Bledisloe Cup

Yet the lawyer who obtained the video has fled Russia because of concerns about her security.

“I don’t plan to come back to Russia yet, because I want to see how this case will go,” Irina Biryukova told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The video showed more than 10 guards involved in the beating and Bitukova expressed concern that not all suspects had been arrested.

After the video was released, “I started receiving threats as personal messages,” she said from an undisclosed location.

She said she was appalled by the video.

“When I opened the file for the first time, I could only watch the first 10 seconds without sound and didn’t manage to watch anymore,” said Biryukova, who works the Public Verdict Foundation human rights group. “Then we all watched it together and decided that it definitely needed to be published without sending it to the investigative authorities first, because that wouldn’t yield any results.”

Galperin, the Russian envoy to the UN torture committee, expressed “confidence that the investigation of this incident, bringing it to court and the severe punishment of those found guilty, without any consideration for rank and position, should become and I am sure will become, a clear signal about the inadmissibility of torture, the inadmissibility of violations of Russian law.”

But activist Anastasia Garina of the Committee Against Torture said she doubted the case would bring about significant change in Russia.

“While attention is focused on this problem, something will happen ... and then everything will settle back down again,” she said. “We won’t just wake up one day in a different country just because this video was leaked.”

___

Jim Heintz in Moscow contributed to this story.