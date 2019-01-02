FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Arkansas residents can obtain Oklahoma marijuana license

 
Share

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Thousands of Arkansas residents with valid medical marijuana licenses can receive a temporary medical marijuana adult license in Oklahoma, authorities said.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has issued more than 33,000 patient licenses since voters overwhelmingly authorized medical cannabis in June. And KFSM reports residents of Arkansas and other states with state-issued medical marijuana licenses can apply for a temporary license in Oklahoma.

The temporary license lasts for 30 days. It can be renewed but can’t exceed the expiration date on the out-of-state license.

Arkansas health officials say more than 6,400 patients in the state have been approved for medicinal cards, but it’s unclear whether those cards have been issued. The approval letter patients received will not be accepted as verification.

Other news
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

An out-of-state resident who wants to apply for a temporary license must pay a $100 application fee, provide an out-of-state medical marijuana license and proof of identity.

Voters approved medical marijuana in Arkansas in 2016, but the process has been sluggish compared with Oklahoma. The constitutional amendment that authorized medical marijuana in Arkansas is far more restrictive than what passed in Oklahoma, and Arkansas is still in the process of implementing that amendment.

The state has awarded five licenses for cultivators to grow marijuana, and the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission has said it will award licenses to the state’s first dispensaries early this year. The amendment limits the number of dispensaries to no more than 32.

In contrast, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has awarded licenses to 805 dispensaries, 1,302 growers and 341 processors as of Dec. 31.

On New Year’s Day, a new medical marijuana dispensary opened in Roland, Oklahoma, about 167 miles (269 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City and 7 miles (11 kilometers) west of Fort Smith. Employees of Pharm 788 said they had a steady flow of traffic throughout their first day of business.

“We had a lot of different customers come in,” said Maeghan Barclay, a dispensary bartender. “We had a lot of medical cards that came in and also a lot of people that came in kind of inquiring information on how to obtain a card.”

___

Information from: KFSM-TV, http://www.kfsm.com/