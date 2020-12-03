U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Mississippi day care worker arrested after infant’s death

 
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A day care worker has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant at a Mississippi day care.

Amy Rogers, 23, was taken into custody by Oxford police officers Wednesday, news outlets reported. Authorities didn’t say how or when the 8-week-old child died, but Oxford police spokesman Breck Jones said the arrest was made about two weeks after the investigation began.

State officials have ordered the Oxford day care, Mother Goose, to suspend its services for infants. Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s health officer, said in the order that the facility was determined to be a “substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants.”

The order did not affect the care of older children at the facility, which specializes in infants and toddlers, the Daily Journal reported. It had received a pass when it was inspected in October, pending the receipt of documents.

Rodgers, of Grenada, was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter and booked into jail on a $50,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.