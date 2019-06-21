FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man, 11-year-old boy wounded by stray bullets in Brooklyn

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say two people were struck by stray bullets in Brooklyn, including an 11-year-old boy who was critically injured.

It happened near Lincoln Place and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights at about 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the victims were standing on the sidewalk near a supermarket when the gunman walked up and fired multiple rounds at a target who wasn’t hit.

Police say the boy was struck in the chest near his shoulder. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the knee. Police say he is also expected to survive.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting. Police say a person of interest is in custody.