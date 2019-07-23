FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Vegas doctor gets federal prison time in fentanyl death case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada physician who insisted Monday that as a pain patient himself he knew how to help patients was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for illegally distributing the powerful opioid fentanyl in a case involving the overdose death of a local judge.

Steven Arthur Holper, 67, told U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey that he didn’t gain financially from improperly prescribing Subsys, a fentanyl cancer treatment painkiller, to patients who didn’t have cancer.

“I saw how it worked for me,” Holper said in a hearing in which his attorney, Chris Frey, and more than a dozen people in the courtroom gallery stepped forward to praise Holper and ask the judge to sentence him to probation.

“He’s out. His medical career is over,” Frey said. Holper was a pain management specialist, licensed in Nevada since 1990.

FILE - Poland's lawmakers vote in parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 26, 2023. Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday, July 28, 2023 to reject the Senate's veto to the draft law, meaning it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence
The dome is seen from the entrance to the campus of the University of Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run online publication over coverage of her abortion rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic institutions of higher education. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work
FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is pictured on March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is spending more than $7 billion to buy Reata Pharmaceuticals and bolster its rare disease treatments. The Alzheimer’s treatment developer said Friday, July 28, 2023, it will pay $172.50 in cash for each share of Reata in a deal it expects to close by the end of this year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Biogen to bulk up rare disease treatments with $7 billion Reata acquisition

“I knew what I was doing,” Holper said after describing his own severe pain following a 2013 boating accident. “I legitimately felt I was properly treating my patients so they could pursue home and work activities.”

Holper could have faced 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for his guilty plea in December to criminal distribution of a controlled substance. His plea avoided a trial, and prosecutors dropped 28 other charges against him

Federal prosecutor Nadia Ahmed sought a sentence of 71 months.

She pointed Monday to allegations that Medicare paid $2.5 million for treatments for people improperly designated as cancer patients, and that used fentanyl vials found at Henderson Municipal Judge Diana Hampton’s home after her death in March 2016 came from Holper.

The Clark County coroner ruled Hampton’s death at age 50 an accident, resulting from severe sepsis following an arm infection. The fentanyl in her system was listed as a contributing cause of death.

“She was extracting remnants from vials for her own use,” Ahmed said. “A person’s life was lost as a result of Dr. Holper’s actions.”

Holper maintained that he stopped treating Hampton months before she died, after she become addicted to her medication. He and his lawyer said Hampton wanted the used fentanyl vials to fill them with colored liquid for use in an art project depicting a Texas state flag.

The judge imposed a prison term if 41 months and three years’ supervision after Holper’s release. She allowed Holper to remain free pending his surrender to prison authorities Nov. 25.

Holper also faces a civil lawsuit in Nevada state court by Hampton’s police officer ex-husband and her two teenage children. It alleges that if Hampton had not been provided the fentanyl, she wouldn’t have died.

Hampton became the first elected female Henderson Municipal Court judge in 2005. The court hears misdemeanor criminal and traffic cases.