Defense: Teen to plead guilty but mentally ill in slayings

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A defense attorney says a western Pennsylvania teenager will plead guilty but mentally ill in the slayings of his mother and younger brother three years ago.

The Tribune Review reports that public defender Wayne McGrew told a judge Tuesday that 17-year-old Jacob Remaley will enter the plea after his 18th birthday in February.

McGrew said it will be easier to place Remaley in a psychiatric institution as an adult. He said Remaley is expected to receive sentences of 30 years to life.

Westmoreland County prosecutors say Remaley at the age of 14 shot and killed 46-year-old Dana Remaley and her 8-year-old son Caleb in New Stanton in November 2016.

The defense says Remaley has multiple personality disorder and one violent personality he called “Wrath” told him to commit the murders.

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com